Cornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

Cornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

Therapy bunnies melting worries away for Abbotsford students

Cornerstone Christian School has introduced lop-eared rabbits as newest members of staff

There are some new additions to the office staff at Cornerstone Christian School this year.

Very furry additions.

“Our school has introduced therapy bunnies this year,” says Karen Kube, and administration assistant and education assistant at Abbotsford school. It all started when someone brought in their own rabbit for show and tell.

Heather Thiessen, the vice principal, saw the positive effect the visitor had on the students, and thought it would be a great thing to have bunnies in the school on a regular basis.

Kube has four lop-eared rabbits, arguably among the cutest of the rabbits, with their large, floppy ears.

They visit the school on a rotating basis, and Kube and Thiessen are the ones who mainly handle the bunnies and work them and the students. It’s been one of their favourite additions of the school, Kube said.

“The rabbits have been such a great addition to our school and students who come into the office having a bad day, leave smiling,” she said. “And students love stopping by for a quick snuggle.”

The bunnies are there if someone needs a bandage, has a tummy ache, or is just coming to the school for the first day.

“They have helped many new students be excited to start a new school and help them learn that the office isn’t a scary place to be,” Kube said.

Do you have a good news story to share? Email us at newsroom@abbynews.com.

READ MORE: BC Children’s Hospital launches pet therapy program tailor-made for health-care staff

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AnimalsEducationGood News

 

CCornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

CCornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Just Posted

Cornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)
Therapy bunnies melting worries away for Abbotsford students

The Abbotsford Canucks have unveiled their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys they will wear on Saturday (Oct. 29). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks unveil Diwali jersey

The Abbotsford Canucks first-ever trip to Seattle to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds resulted in a split. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Seattle

Violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra present a fall concert on Oct. 29. (Diamonds Edge Photography photo)
Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and violinist Calvin Dyck present fall concert

Pop-up banner image