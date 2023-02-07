The Abbotsford News 100 Years Ago: Looking Back At Feb. 3, 1923

If you have ever wondered why Abbotsford’s agricultural fairgrounds are so far from the fertile grounds of Sumas Prairie, the answers may be found in this newspaper’s archives from 100 years ago.

On Feb. 3, 1923, the Sumas & Matsqui News reported on a meeting of the newly formed Agricultural Society, where members discussed the pros and cons of 11 different locations in the area. The men were able to discount eight of those properties based on cost alone, as the coffers weren’t that full.

But, needing a home, the society pushed ahead on the matter and were hoping to seek out the opinions of farmers in Sumas before making a final decision.

The choice properties were a 3.25-acre lot on Hazel Street owned by Mr. J. McPhee; an 11-acre property near the “G.N.R” bridge, owned by Mr. H. Peck; and a property referred to as the “mill” property, which was five acres just off Yale Road.

A decision was set to be made at a future meeting.

The front page of that paper was also filled with announcements of new boards for the new year. That included new commissioners for the Sumas board of school trustees and information about a “light and fire committee” under the Abbotsford Board of Trade.

There was some good news for local poultry farmers, with a local man listed as A. George being voted onto the B.C. Poultrymen’s Co-operative Exchange.

As for social life that week, Charlie Chaplin’s “three-reel comedy” Sunnyside played at the local theatre, and women were being invited for a special opportunity to learn to play pool.

“Mr. Hunt is willing to reserve his hall for the use of ladies exclusively on Thursday afternoons if the suggestion meets with the approval of the ladies,” a brief read on page five of the eight-page paper.

There was also a Valentine’s Dance being planned by the Women’s Institute of Mt. Lehman, with the Abbotsford Orchestra “secured,” and a Agricultural Society dance at the Harrup Hall in the works. Community dances were a popular way to socialize, making full use of community halls.

As for developments of the day, an advertisement by A. McCallum, notary public, announced that there were town lots available for $110 cash. Another ad was asking $16 per ton of timothy and red-top mixed hay.

