TB Vets donates funds for respiratory equipment at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

TB Vets has provided a $70,000 grant towards the purchase of a pulmonary function testing system at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford News)

Twenty-nine hospitals in B.C. are able to buy new respiratory equipment with the support of donors to TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

In the Fraser Valley, TB Vets supported Abbotsford Regional Hospital with a grant of $70,000 to purchase a new pulmonary function testing system. The equipment is used to diagnose and guide the treatment of patients with all types of respiratory symptoms and disease.

The grant is part of over $1 million in funding provided in 2021 by TB Vets to hospitals and first responders across BC, from Kitimat to Comox.

“We are now in our second year of the pandemic, and although life is slowly getting back to normal, hospitals are still having to treat many COVID-19 patients, putting great pressure on the healthcare system” said TB Vets CEO Kandys Merola.

“It is essential that we help hospitals buy new equipment that will support our province’s medical front-line heroes during the pandemic and beyond.”

Merola said the record $1.1 million in grants was made possible through the generosity of TB Vets donors who contribute to the Key Tag program.

As well, she said a growing number of donors have included TB Vets in their wills.

TB Vets has been supported the front lines of respiratory care in B.C. for more than 75 years.

What started as an initiative to support Second World War veterans suffering from tuberculosis has evolved into TB Vets’ current mission to arm the medical frontline in the fight for respiratory care by funding respiratory equipment, research, education and therapy programs. Visit tbvets.org for more information.

Charity and Donations