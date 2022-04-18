Sweatin’ for Science Fundraiser supports Youth Innovation Showcase

The Youth Innovation Showcase is back for its fourth year and is calling all young innovators from BC and the Yukon who are working on the next STEM breakthrough.

The Youth Innovation Showcase is back for its fourth year and is calling all young innovators from BC and the Yukon who are working on the next STEM breakthrough. The Youth Innovation Showcase was born out of the desire to create a platform to highlight the innovative ideas and solutions.

Youth with innovations big or small are invited to register for this year’s virtual competition by submitting a 45-second pitch video explaining their innovative project. Finalists will pitch their ideas live to industry experts in November for a chance to win $5,000.

“The Youth Innovation Showcase encourages youth to explore creative ways to solve everyday challenges, and to see how your theoretical solutions can become real-world change,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of the Science Fair Foundation BC.

These young innovators come face-to-face with industry and academic leaders to pitch their great new ideas and inventions, get feedback from experts in the field, and find out where a career in STEM can take them.

The program is made possible in part by the Science Fair Foundation BC’s biggest annual fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science, which is presented by AbCellera.

To be eligible to participate in the 2022 Youth Innovation Showcase, youth must be between 12 and 19 years old and live in BC or the Yukon. Innovators interested in competing are asked to submit a 45-second selfie video outlining: who they are, where they are from, their age and a brief summary highlighting their latest and greatest innovation. Submissions will be adjudicated by industry and academic experts, where the finalists in each age category will be invited to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges.

“Our goal with The Youth Innovation Showcase is to break down barriers and inspire youth by opening the doors for exploration of education and career opportunities,” said Guenette.

Registration for the Showcase opens Aug. 15 and those interested in supporting the program can register for or make a donation to Sweatin’ for Science, which runs May 1 – 30 2022.

