Step up for cardiac care at Abbotsford Centre is back

Fundraising event to be held on Super Bowl Sunday will benefit Abbotsford cardiac care

A man cheers as he walks the stairs at the Abbotsford Centre in 2020. The annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health fundraiser will once again be held on Feb. 13 at Abbotsford Centre in support of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. (FVHCF photo)

Get your game faces on with the fifth annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health Care on Feb. 13.

This stair-climbing event raises funds for Cardiac Health at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital. Participants of this event climb the 596 steps or walk the concourse around the arena at the Abbotsford Centre.

“Step Up is a great opportunity to bring your friends and family together to kick start your Super Bowl Sunday while fundraising to support cardiac health. Get your steps in before the feasting begins,” said Liz Harris, executive director of Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF).

Participants will either climb the 596 steps or walk around the concourse. Harris said it’s a good opportunity for some fun challenges.

“If you are signed up as a corporate team, challenge another company for bragging rights,” she said.

Step Up 4 Cardiac Health is in the morning, leaving plenty of time to race home to prepare for your Sunday full of football. The event will follow all provincial health office guidelines and may be subject to change.

All registered participants will receive a free five-to-10 minute massage from RMT Jeff Huynh and colleague (as per PHO guidelines and as time allows).

For more information, to register your team or to donate, visit www.fvhcf.ca/events. Registration is $25 per person.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation continues to fund vital equipment and programs for Fraser Valley East; all funds raised in Abbotsford support Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

