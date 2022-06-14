Sharon Mitchell named recipient of 2022 Order of Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford has presented Sharon Mitchell with the 2022 Order of Abbotsford.

A former teacher who is an active volunteer has been named the recipient of the 2022 Order of Abbotsford.

Sharon Mitchell was recognized at the city council meeting on Monday (June 13) for her commitment to the community and her dedication to sport.

Mitchell was a special education teacher and a learning support teacher in middle school in Abbotsford until her retirement in 2010.

She then became an active volunteer with The Reach Gallery Museum, Archway Community Services, the Kidney Foundation, the Cancer Society, and as a pianist at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre and local care homes.

Mitchell is also an avid cyclist who has won several gold and silver medals at the BC Seniors Games and 55+ Games.

In presenting the award to Mitchell, Mayor Henry Braun commended her for her dedication to the community.

“Along with being a decorated cyclist, representing Abbotsford at cycling events around the province, Sharon has been an unsung hero as a volunteer who continually gives of her time and effort for the benefit of the Abbotsford community and its residents,” Braun said.

The Order of Abbotsford is bestowed to an individual who has demonstrated a particularly high level of contribution or length of service to Abbotsford and its residents, and who has brought distinction to themselves and the community through outstanding achievements in a variety of areas, including culture, public or community service, the environment, business, heritage conservation, and sports.

Recipients have their names recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, which is maintained by the Office of the Mayor. The Order of Abbotsford award ceremony will be hosted on July 1 during Canada Day celebrations.

Abbotsford City HallAwards