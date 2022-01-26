Seniors’ book-delivery service in Abbotsford needs new home

Pamela Chatry drops off a bag of books for a 91-year-old reader as part of The Book Bags program in Abbotsford. The program is in need of a new storage facility by mid-February. (Submitted file photo)

An Abbotsford organization that delivers books, magazines and puzzles to seniors and home-bound residents in the Fraser Valley is in need of a new home.

The Book Bags must move their book room and storage facility by mid-February.

The group is operated by a handful of seniors who collect, clean, check, sort and deliver large-print books and puzzles to isolated Abbotsford seniors each month.

They are asking Abbotsford’s community and business owners for help in locating a rent-free new space or for sponsorship for rented space to store hundreds of books and to process orders.

The Book Bags is nearly two years old and growing quickly.

Founder Pamela Chatry, a board member of Archway Community Services, said they need a space of at least 100 to 120 square feet that is climate-controlled to safely store paper goods and that has suitable wall space for bookshelves.

She said volunteers will require unfettered access to the space to organize and fulfill orders when needed.

Chatry said ideal spaces could be a small room in a church or community centre, the basement of a retail store, a sponsored storage locker or an empty loft over an office space.

“It’s crucial that we find a space so that we can continue to serve those seniors who are unable to leave their homes in our community,” she said.

“With COVID, the isolation factor is devastating for seniors and they look forward to our visits and new big-print books to read to help them endure their loneliness – and often depression. We are here to serve the Abbotsford community.”

The Book Bags is a not-for-profit, free service. Anyone interesting in joining the service, or knows someone who would be, can reach out through the website thebookbags.ca or at facebook.com/BookBagsCommunityService.

Anyone who can donate space or offer sponsorship is asked to contact Pamela at pamela@thebookbags.ca or 604-329-1902.

