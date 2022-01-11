Salvation Army’s kettle campaign raises $152K in Abbotsford-Mission

Funds go toward necessities and programs that help people get back on their feet

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign in Abbotsford/Mission raised more than $152,000 during its three-week period, just shy of its $165,000 goal.

Community ministries director Rob Studiman said the funds come at a critical time, as the organization has seen an increase in the number of individuals and families requesting services in the community due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been tough for a lot of people. Because of almost two years of living in a pandemic, a lot of people are still struggling. We are seeing a greater need and we rely on the public to help us meet the demand,” he said.

Every dollar raised through the campaign stays in Abbotsford and Mission and is used to fund vital programs and services.

The Salvation Army provides food, clothing, and shelter, while offering programs such as Pathway of Hope, Supportive Independent Living and 12 Step. The organization also offers volunteer and part-time work opportunities that help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

Kettle coordinator Carolyn Pollard said despite having to shorten this year’s red kettle campaign due to the flood, the agency came close to reaching its fundraising goal.

“The last few weeks of 2021 brought unimaginable loss to many in our community. The community’s response to support one another was amazing,” she said.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who contributed time and finances to support our fundraising effort. Thank you to all the merchants, kettle hosts and donors for making this possible. Your kindness and generosity enable us to continue to serve those in need locally.”

With money still being counted, the organization is hoping to meet its provincial target of $5 million. Nationally, the organization is hoping to achieve its goal of $21 million.

The Salvation Army kettles were placed at various stores around the community, including Walmart, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, Canadian Tire, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys and Great Canadian Superstore.

