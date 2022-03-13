Salvation Army in B.C. is sending diapers to Ukraine

People can also donate to the Salvation Army’s Ukraine relief efforts. (The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries Facebook/Special to The News)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is all set to help Ukraine, by sending diapers to families in need.

Executive director Mark Stewart said that the organization was just trying to do their small part in helping whoever they can.

“We have ministries around the world. We have them in and around Ukraine. We play a small part in the global effort, but we want to do what we can, and send whatever we can,” he said.

The Sonia’s Cradle program truly started in spirit in 2009, when a Sonia Nickle, a frontline worker at The Caring Place began collecting donated items for babies and toddlers that had traditionally been turned away due to a lack of storage space. She sorted and stored them in her garage, then distributed the items to families that she knew were in need. Nickle died suddenly from a brain aneurysm on Dec. 2, 2010, at the age of 50, but her legacy lived on through the program.

“We just want to share whatever we can; just share the wealth,” said Stewart.

A Maple Ridge-based daycare owner, has also contributed to the cost. Monika, of the Explorers Corner Daycare, had raised approximately $1,500 to help families in and those fleeing Ukraine.

“We are proud to be able to help Monika and the people of Ukraine who are deeply in-need right now,” said the organization.

From monetary donation to clothing and other necessary items, the salvation army has been helping out families fleeing Ukraine. To donate to The Salvation Army’s Ukraine relief efforts visit http://ow.ly/reU230se9bT.

