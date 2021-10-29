Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2021

Wreaths can be purchased in advance to be placed at cenotaph by cadets

Wreaths for the Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford can be purchased from the Royal Canadian Legion until Nov. 1. (Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay)

The Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford will again have limited attendance this year, but wreaths can be purchased to be placed on the cenotaph at Thunderbird Memorial Square.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service on Thursday, Nov. 11 will be by invitation only, as it was in 2020.

Wreaths that are purchased through the Royal Canadian Legion will be delivered on the day of the service, and a cadet will place them on the cenotaph.

During the ceremony, the master of ceremonies will announce the names of the local businesses, clubs and other organizations that purchased wreaths.

The cost for the wreaths is $30 for an eight-inch one, $50 for 14 inches, and $75 for 20 inches, with cheques made payable to the Legion Poppy Fund.

The fund assists those who have served or are currently serving in the Canadian Forces – and their families – with housing, education, counselling and other services.

The Remembrance Day ceremony for Abbotsford can be viewed on the city website (abbotsford.ca) starting at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

For more information or to purchase a wreath, call the Abbotsford Legion at 604-853-1711. The deadline to order a wreath is Nov. 1.

