Remembrance Day ceremony in Abbotsford honours veterans

A Remembrance Day ceremony takes place in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11 at Thunderbird Memorial Square off Veterans Way (behind city hall).

The parade commences at 10:30 a.m., leaving from Garden and Simon streets, and the ceremony takes place at 10:45.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion and the local youth cadet corps are among those who will participate in the ceremony, which includes a parade and laying of the wreaths.

Two minutes of silence are observed at 11 a.m.

The Remembrance Day ceremony will also be live-streamed, and the link for that can be found on the city website (abbotsford.ca).

Limited parking will be available, and guests are encouraged to find alternative ways to travel to the event.

Certain roads will be closed to vehicles due to the ceremony:

• Cruickshank Street from Simon Avenue to George Ferguson Way from 9:30 to 11;

• Simon Avenue will have a single-lane closure between Trethewey and Cruickshank from 10:30 to 11;

• Trethewey Street from South Fraser Way to George Ferguson Way from 10:30 to 11; and

• Veterans Way from Trethewey to Thunderbird Memorial Square from 10:30 to 11.

Remembrance Day is observed on Nov. 11 to recall the end of the First World War in 1918. Hostilities formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

