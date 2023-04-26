Red Hat Society rings in 25 years of fun, friendship, frolicking in Chilliwack

More than 160 Fraser Valley women gathered for milestone anniversary of international sisterhood

Members of the Fraser Valley Red Hat Society dance around Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliott at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

It was a blur of red and purple as women swirled around the dance floor celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Red Hat Society.

More than 160 members of the Fraser Valley Red Hat Society gathered at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Tuesday, April 25 for lunch, to socialize and to take in some live entertainment.

The Red Hat Society is an international social organization that was founded in 1998 in the U.S. with a focus on friendship, fun, fitness, frolicking and freedom.

“We bring a lot of fun and friendship to a lot of older ladies,” said Evelyn Gramolini, who’s been a Red Hatter for 21 years and is ‘Queen’ of the local society.

There are 13 chapters and more than 200 members with the Fraser Valley Red Hat Society. Each chapter decides how often to gather and what the activity should be.

Members of the Fraser Valley Red Hat Society dance around Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliott at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

They visit all sorts of restaurants, the Richmond Night Market, different historic sites throughout the Fraser Valley and into Vancouver. They have card nights, game nights, and attend concerts and theatre performances. More than once, the Red Hatters in Chilliwack have marched in the Rotary Christmas Parade.

“It brings ladies together that are maybe on their own, a lot of elderly ladies. It’s good fun and friendship, it gets them out.”

People recognize them by their signature red hats, purple dresses, and often sparkly jewelry.

Gramolini said the women “absolutely love” getting all dressed up. Countless times, the Red Hatters have been stopped by people on the street wanting to have their photo taken with them.

Originally, the society was just for women age 50 and older, but it is now open to women of all ages. Those under the age of 50 are called ‘Pinkies’ and can be identified by their lavender and pink attire.

“We’ve been involved in the community and it’s nice to say that this is our celebration of 25 years,” Gramolini said.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackFraser Valley