Red Dress Day in Abbotsford honours missing and murdered Indigenous woman

Event near city hall on Thursday includes ceremony with drumming and crafts

The Fraser Valley Metis Association (FVMA) is honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls on Thursday (May 5) by hanging red dresses near Abbotsford city hall and holding a ceremony later in the day.

The event is taking place on the lawn in front of the former courthouse adjacent to city hall at 32315 South Fraser Way.

May 5 marks the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People in Canada.

It is also known as Red Dress Day, a campaign led by REDress, a project by artist Jaime Black in which red dresses were hung to honour those who have been lost.

The FVMA is holding the local event in partnership with the City of Abbotsford and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Everyone is invited to the day-long event, which runs until 6:30 p.m., as the FVMA bring awareness to the over-representation of Indigenous women and girls in the justice system while honouring those who are missing and murdered.

A special ceremony takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and includes free food (for pre-registered guests), drumming, crafts and smudging.

