Recycled tires provide rubberized surface at Abbotsford school playground

Abbotsford Christian School received $30,000 grant from Tire Stewardship BC

An Abbotsford school has received new rubber surfacing at its playground and short track, thanks to a $30,000 grant from Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC).

The project was part of the upgraded Abbotsford Christian School middle-secondary campus on Old Clayburn Road.

The rubberized surfacing was made from 1,647 recycled scrap tires, according to a press release from TSBC. The organization is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of scrap tires.

TSBC executive director Rosemary Sutton said the playground is wheelchair-friendly and accessible for all children throughout Abbotsford community.

“Surfaces made from recycled rubber are visually attractive, very low maintenance and extremely durable,” she said.

Since 2009, TSBC has given out over $5.8 million in community grants to municipalities, registered non-profit community groups or organizations, schools, and First Nations and Metis settlements.

Grants go towards a variety of projects. including rubber surfacing for water parks, fitness areas and running tracks.

“Abbotsford Christian School has been a great community partner to work with as they are committed to educating their students on sustainability and the circular economy,” Sutton said.

“They have led by example by producing an environmentally friendly playground and track surface made from recycled scrap tires.”

TSBC’s scrap tire recycling program in B.C is one of the most successful in North America and the oldest recycling program in Canada.

Since the B.C. program was first established in 1991, more than 100 million tires have been recycled, and every year the equivalent of over five million scrap vehicle tires are recycled into new products.

Visit rcbc.ca to search for tire recycling locations throughout the province.

