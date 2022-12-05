PHOTOS: Winter Jubilee in Abbotsford celebrates tree lighting

The lighting of the downtown Christmas tree was celebrated Saturday during the annual Winter Jubilee at the corner of Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The lighting of the downtown Christmas tree was celebrated Saturday during the annual Winter Jubilee at the corner of Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Santa and Mrs. Claus returned to historic downtown Abbotsford on Saturday (Dec. 3) after a two-year hiatus.

The 31st annual Winter Jubilee was held to celebrated the lighting of the 60-foot tree at the corner of Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street.

Hosted by the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association (ADBA), the event also featured pictures with Santa, ice-carving demonstrations, live music, cookie decorating, a beverage lounge, a place to write a letter to Santa, face painting, and even a clothing drive.

Musical performances included Ryan McAllister, Miss Shauna, the Valley Echo Choir and more.

Christmas ShowsChristmas treeEvents

Previous story
2022 Christmas light displays in Abbotsford and Mission

Just Posted

The lighting of the downtown Christmas tree was celebrated Saturday during the annual Winter Jubilee at the corner of Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Winter Jubilee in Abbotsford celebrates tree lighting

Abbotsford Canucks forwards Arshdeep Bains (left) and Tristen Nielsen help clear the ice after Phil Di Giuseppe’s Teddy Bear Toss goal on Saturday (Dec. 3). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four games

More changes are coming to Maclure Road in Abbotsford. (City of Abbotsford photo)
More changes coming to Maclure Road in Abbotsford following speed reduction

Special weather statement of Dec. 5 for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland forecasting light snow, freezing drizzle Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Photo: Pixabay)
More snow in the forecast Tuesday for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland