PHOTOS: Winter Jubilee in Abbotsford celebrates tree lighting

The lighting of the downtown Christmas tree was celebrated Saturday during the annual Winter Jubilee at the corner of Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

