PHOTOS: Winter Jubilee in Abbotsford celebrates tree lighting
The annual Winter Jubilee was held Saturday to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street. The event also includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice-carving demonstrations, live entertainment and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Santa and Mrs. Claus returned to historic downtown Abbotsford on Saturday (Dec. 3) after a two-year hiatus.
The 31st annual Winter Jubilee was held to celebrated the lighting of the 60-foot tree at the corner of Essendene Avenue and West Railway Street.
Hosted by the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association (ADBA), the event also featured pictures with Santa, ice-carving demonstrations, live music, cookie decorating, a beverage lounge, a place to write a letter to Santa, face painting, and even a clothing drive.
Musical performances included Ryan McAllister, Miss Shauna, the Valley Echo Choir and more.
