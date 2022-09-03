PHOTOS: Thousands came out to free movie night hosted by Abbotsford Police Department
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
Thousands of people came out to the free Family Movie Night hosted by Abbotsford Police Department (APD) at Mill Lake Park on Friday.
About 2,000 people gathered for the screening of ‘The Bad Guys’ at dusk on Sept. 2.
The event started three hours earlier at 5 p.m. with several booths, displays and giveaways for people to check out. It also included free kids’ activities and a chance to mingle with APD members and meet the APD mascot Constable Cuffs.
Other first responder organizations on hand were Abbotsford Fire Rescue, Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue, Archway Community Services and Victim Services.
