PHOTOS: Thousands came out to free movie night hosted by Abbotsford Police Department

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)