PHOTOS: Thousands came out to free movie night hosted by Abbotsford Police Department

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people came out to the free Family Movie Night hosted by Abbotsford Police Department (APD) at Mill Lake Park on Friday.

About 2,000 people gathered for the screening of ‘The Bad Guys’ at dusk on Sept. 2.

The event started three hours earlier at 5 p.m. with several booths, displays and giveaways for people to check out. It also included free kids’ activities and a chance to mingle with APD members and meet the APD mascot Constable Cuffs.

Other first responder organizations on hand were Abbotsford Fire Rescue, Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue, Archway Community Services and Victim Services.

READ MORE: Traffic expected to be impacted with big weekend of events in Abbotsford

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordMoviesPhoto Galleries

Previous story
Hawaiian Shirt Gala in Abbotsford raises funds for mental health

Just Posted

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Thousands came out to free movie night hosted by Abbotsford Police Department

The Hawaiian Shirt Gala is being held Sept. 17 in Abbotsford to raise money for the BeMorr Society, which was formed in memory of Brook Morrison, who died by suicide in 2020.
Hawaiian Shirt Gala in Abbotsford raises funds for mental health

A peer worker spoke about the benefit of peer support programs like the Drug War Survivors, at an overdose awareness event at Jubilee Park in Abbotsford on Aug. 31. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News) A peer worker spoke about the benefit of peer support programs like the Drug War Survivors, at an overdose awareness event at Jubilee Park in Abbotsford on Aug. 31. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)
Overdose Awareness: Abbotsford organizations gather to share memories, resources

Chilliwack Search and Rescue. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm body recovery Friday in Chilliwack River Valley