PHOTOS: Streets of Chilliwack packed as community celebrates being proud together at pride festival

People take part in the fourth annual Chilliwack Pride Festival in downtown Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Skaters with Fraser Valley Fury Junior Roller Derby league take part in the fourth annual Chilliwack Pride Festival in downtown Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were rainbows all over the place during the fourth annual Chilliwack Pride Festival in downtown Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Drag queen Hailey Adler (Kile Brown of Chilliwack) chats with people during the fourth annual Chilliwack Pride Festival in downtown Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack was bursting with acceptance and colour as people packed the city’s downtown streets for the Chilliwack Pride Festival on Sunday.

The annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wellington Street, Mill Street and Victoria Avenue on Aug. 21.

“Pride is about standing together to face the hate and negativity our community experiences around the world,” said Teri Westerby, president and co-founder of the Chilliwack Pride Society which hosted the event.

“Pride is about challenging the hate. After all, the first pride was a riot and we cannot forget our past. But pride is also about liberation and equality. The freedom to love and to be loved. And about celebrating that love.”

This year’s celebrations included live performances by local drag queens, live music, a market, food trucks, activities, kid-friendly games and prizes for all ages.

The 2022 theme was ‘Bee proud together.’

