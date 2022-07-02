PHOTOS: Soapbox derby, parade returned to Columbia Valley on Canada Day near Chilliwack

Folks take part in a head-to-head Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A kid takes part in a Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A kid takes part in a Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in a Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People cheer as a teen takes part in a Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A soapbox car is brought back up the hill during the Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in a Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Columbia Valley firefighter Rich Robinson gives a kid a ‘turbo boost’ as he slows down at the finish line during a Canada Day soapbox derby on July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in a Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Columbia Valley had a great turnout for its Canada Day celebrations on July 1, 2022, said Taryn Dixon, director of Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area H (Columbia Valley, Cultus Lake, Lindell Beach). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were about 10 entries in Columbia Valley’s Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were about 10 entries in Columbia Valley’s Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were about 10 entries in Columbia Valley’s Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were about 10 entries in Columbia Valley’s Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were about 10 entries in Columbia Valley’s Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Soapbox races returned to a little community outside Chilliwack for the first time in two years on July 1.

The Columbia Valley celebrated Canada Day with its annual parade, soapbox derby and other activities like sack races and a tug-of-war.

The derby was open to kids, teens and adults and vehicles featured a unicorn, toilet and special effects like smoke. There was even a head-to-head race at the end where two adults in one soapbox car raced a team of three adults down Erho Road.

Folks in the parade, which had about 10 entries, tossed candy to the spectators lining Columbia Valley Road.

It was a great turnout, said Taryn Dixon, director of Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area H, which covers Columbia Valley, Cultus Lake and Lindell Beach.

