PHOTOS: Sikh motorcycle club rides to Kamloops in memory of children who died in residential schools

A Sikh motorcycle club left Abbotsford Saturday morning to ride to Kamloops in memory of children who died in residential schools.

The Sikh Riders of Canada gathered at the Fraser Valley Auto Mall in Abbotsford before heading to Kamloops on June 18 for the 370-kilometre ride honouring ‘lost souls,’ the club stated.

The motorcyclists had plans to meet up with several other rides from other cities and other groups, including Lillooet, Chilliwack and Kelowna. Once they meet in Kamloops, they will be escorted by RCMP to Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, the location of the Kamloopa Powwow.

They are doing this ride to help highlight the injustices against Indigenous people in Canada in the past and the present, member Daljit Sandhu said.

“We do feel the same pain as Indigenous people,” he said, as minorities who have fought against oppression, including violence. “We need to not forget about other injustices, and keep on remembering the kids and the plight of the traditional lands taken from the Indigenous.”

READ MORE: Sikh Riders of Canada making second trip to Kamloops to honour 'lost souls'

 

