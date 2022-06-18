PHOTOS: Sasquatch Days opens at Harrison Lake

Sasquatch embraces Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon during the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days on Saturday, June 18. (Adam Louis/Observer)Sasquatch embraces Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon during the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days on Saturday, June 18. (Adam Louis/Observer)
A team of people carefully move one of the hundreds of canoes to the shores of Harrison Lake on Saturday morning. (Adam Louis/Observer)A team of people carefully move one of the hundreds of canoes to the shores of Harrison Lake on Saturday morning. (Adam Louis/Observer)
The colours and artwork on each paddle and canoe was a visual feast. (Adam Louis/Observer)The colours and artwork on each paddle and canoe was a visual feast. (Adam Louis/Observer)
The opening procession of Sasquatch Days walked down Esplanade toward Civic Plaza in Harrison Hot Springs. (Adam Louis/Observer)The opening procession of Sasquatch Days walked down Esplanade toward Civic Plaza in Harrison Hot Springs. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Dancers move to the beat of traditional Sts’ailes songs as Sasquatch Days 2022 begins. (Adam Louis/Observer)Dancers move to the beat of traditional Sts’ailes songs as Sasquatch Days 2022 begins. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Chief Ralph Leon speaks during the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)Chief Ralph Leon speaks during the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Mayor Leo Facio raises his hands as he concludes his remarks at the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)Mayor Leo Facio raises his hands as he concludes his remarks at the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad VIs took part in this year’s Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad VIs took part in this year’s Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says a few words during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says a few words during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)
A young dancer wears a traditional Sasquatch mask during the Sasquatch dance that helped kick off the weekend’s festivities. (Adam Louis/Observer)A young dancer wears a traditional Sasquatch mask during the Sasquatch dance that helped kick off the weekend’s festivities. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Sasquatch shares a moment with a fan as they watch the opening ceremonies. (Adam Louis/Observer)Sasquatch shares a moment with a fan as they watch the opening ceremonies. (Adam Louis/Observer)
The VIP canoe makes a pass along a fairly tranquil Harrison Lake during Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)The VIP canoe makes a pass along a fairly tranquil Harrison Lake during Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Hundreds of canoes lined the beaches of Harrison Lake as paddlers await their turns to test their skills in the canoe races. (Adam Louis/Observer)Hundreds of canoes lined the beaches of Harrison Lake as paddlers await their turns to test their skills in the canoe races. (Adam Louis/Observer)
A group of artisans set up along the waterfront during Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)A group of artisans set up along the waterfront during Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Paddlers of all ages and skill levels tested themselves on Harrison Lake during this year’s canoe races. (Adam Louis/Observer)Paddlers of all ages and skill levels tested themselves on Harrison Lake during this year’s canoe races. (Adam Louis/Observer)

There was a sense of reunion in Harrison Hot Springs on Saturday, June 18, as the Sts’ailes First Nation and the village officially opened Sasquatch Days.

The weekend-long celebration welcomed members of the First Nations communities from far and wide as everyone socialized along the coast of Harrison Lake. The lake was lined with hundreds of hand-crafted traditional canoes in anticipation of the popular canoe races, which welcomed paddlers from all skill levels and age categories.

Read more in the upcoming edition of The Observer.

Pop-up banner image ×