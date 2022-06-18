PHOTOS: Sasquatch Days opens at Harrison Lake

Sasquatch embraces Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon during the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days on Saturday, June 18. (Adam Louis/Observer)

A team of people carefully move one of the hundreds of canoes to the shores of Harrison Lake on Saturday morning. (Adam Louis/Observer)

The colours and artwork on each paddle and canoe was a visual feast. (Adam Louis/Observer)

The opening procession of Sasquatch Days walked down Esplanade toward Civic Plaza in Harrison Hot Springs. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Dancers move to the beat of traditional Sts’ailes songs as Sasquatch Days 2022 begins. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Chief Ralph Leon speaks during the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Mayor Leo Facio raises his hands as he concludes his remarks at the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad VIs took part in this year’s Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says a few words during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Sasquatch Days. (Adam Louis/Observer)

A young dancer wears a traditional Sasquatch mask during the Sasquatch dance that helped kick off the weekend’s festivities. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Sasquatch shares a moment with a fan as they watch the opening ceremonies. (Adam Louis/Observer)

The VIP canoe makes a pass along a fairly tranquil Harrison Lake during Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Hundreds of canoes lined the beaches of Harrison Lake as paddlers await their turns to test their skills in the canoe races. (Adam Louis/Observer)

A group of artisans set up along the waterfront during Sasquatch Days 2022. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Paddlers of all ages and skill levels tested themselves on Harrison Lake during this year’s canoe races. (Adam Louis/Observer)

