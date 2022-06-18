PHOTOS: Sasquatch Days opens at Harrison Lake

There was a sense of reunion in Harrison Hot Springs on Saturday, June 18, as the Sts’ailes First Nation and the village officially opened Sasquatch Days.
The weekend-long celebration welcomed members of the First Nations communities from far and wide as everyone socialized along the coast of Harrison Lake. The lake was lined with hundreds of hand-crafted traditional canoes in anticipation of the popular canoe races, which welcomed paddlers from all skill levels and age categories.
