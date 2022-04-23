PHOTOS: Reptiles galore at club’s annual spring show in Abbotsford

The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Folks who are fond of snakes, lizards and other reptiles can have a close-up look at them this weekend in Abbotsford.

The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is on April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park in the Cadet Hall at 32470 Haida Dr.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

General admission is $10. Admission for kids age 12 and under is $7, and kids age three and under are admitted free. Family rate is $25 (two general admission and up to three aged 12 and under).

