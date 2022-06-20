PHOTOS: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion presented to 46 in Abbotsford

Forty-six citizens received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Forty-six citizens received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Forty-six citizens received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Abbotsford MP Ed Fast speaks during a ceremony on Friday night at Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford to present the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion to 46 people. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Forty-six citizens received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Forty-six citizens received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Mayor Henry Braun was among 46 citizens who received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Forty-six citizens received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Forty-six citizens received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. The honour was presented by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast presented the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion on Friday (June 17) to 46 recipients.

The ceremony took place at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, honouring recipients for their contributions and achievements to the community and country.

This year, Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking her 70th anniversary on the throne. She is Canada’s longest reigning sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

To mark this historic milestone, a series of initiatives are taking place throughout Canada to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to this country and to celebrate Canadian achievements of the last seven decades.

The citizens who received the medallion in Abbotsford are: Allan Asaph, Surjit Atwal, Eli Bennett, Nick Braber, Henry Braun, Wayne Bremner, Steve Carlton, Harry Carr, Rob Comeau, Tanya Curtis, Bill Dyck, Gerda Fandrich, Nancy Friesen, Ronald Funk, Vernie Greenhalgh, Manpreet Grewal, Fred Hall, Ken Hildebrandt, Ken Jansen, Ron Kelly, Marion Keys, Abe Konrad, Bob Kuhn, Rajinder Lally, David Manuel, Vijay Manuel, Brittany Manulak, Karen Matty, John Molnar, Mabel Paetkau, Walter Paetkau, Linda Paluck, Cathy Peters, John Redekop, Myrtle-Anne Rempel, Karyn Santiago, Police Chief Mike Serr, Parm Sidhu, Rosemary Siemens, Colette Squires, Fred Strumpski, Craig Toews, Bill Vanderkooi, Phil Vanderpol, Kelly Watson and John Adam Webber.

