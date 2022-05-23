PHOTOS: Langley smart house part of Hometown Heroes Lottery

This Brookswood home is part of a $2.5-million prize package. It comes complete with a two-bedroom legal basement suite and much more. (Hometown Heroes Lottery/Special to Langley Advance Times) This Brookswood home is part of a $2.5-million prize package. It comes complete with a two-bedroom legal basement suite and much more. (Hometown Heroes Lottery/Special to Langley Advance Times) This Brookswood home is part of a $2.5-million prize package. It comes complete with a two-bedroom legal basement suite and much more. (Hometown Heroes Lottery/Special to Langley Advance Times) This Brookswood home is part of a $2.5-million prize package. It comes complete with a two-bedroom legal basement suite and much more. (Hometown Heroes Lottery/Special to Langley Advance Times) This Brookswood home is part of a $2.5-million prize package. It comes complete with a two-bedroom legal basement suite and much more. (Hometown Heroes Lottery/Special to Langley Advance Times) This Brookswood home is part of a $2.5-million prize package. It comes complete with a two-bedroom legal basement suite and much more. (Hometown Heroes Lottery/Special to Langley Advance Times)

When Qi Yang and his team from Landmark West Construction started building a 5,100-square-foot smart house in Brookswood last July, they had no idea it would become one of the coveted Hometown Heroes Lottery prize homes.

Amd by the time this July rolls around, this two-storey, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom creation will be completed and hundreds if not thousands will have signed up as hopeful winners of said home.

For the first time ever, this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery has 10 grand prize options to choose from. There’s prize homes in South Surrey, which is the largest prize package worth more than $2.7 million, Lake Country, Courtenay, Vancouver (two homes), North Vancouver, Sooke, Penticton, and – of course – this soon to be finished home in Langley.

In addition to featuring the Brookswood home, this local prize package also include $80,000 cash for furniture, a 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD, a 2022 BMW X5 xDrive 45e, and $100,000 cash. The total grand prize package is worth more than $2.5 million.

Even without all those extras, this Langley prize house is pretty much everything Yang, himself, wants in a home – although he admitted in hindsight, it may be shy just a few extra smart home features.

Yang, who is managing director of the Surrey-based construction company, has been building multi- and single-family homes for more than a decade. And, he’s no stranger to Langley, although in past his local efforts were focused in Willoughby.

He’s excited to be back working in Langley again, in particular on a few single-family homes in the Brookswood neighbourhood, including the prize home located at 19739 32A Ave.

Asked what is his favourite feature of the house, Yang said the fully integrated Ultimate Internet Of Things (UIOT) smart home system wins hands down.

Besides that, Yang was asked what other cool or unique features he incorporated into this house? He quickly pointed to the oversized island, open concept design, flood detection, and the convenience, safety, and personalized entertainment that come with the built-in smart home system.

He describes it as a “design without compromise,” noting construction should be completed by mid- to late June.

Would you live in this house? Yang was asked.

He quickly replied an emphatic: “YES!”

Even with the other nine prize home options on the table, Yang said he’d take this home for several reasons – location topping that list.

“1. There is still room to grow in this community compared to others. 2. Based on the Township neighbourhood plan, Brookswood is going to be a great community… It’s a growing community with beautiful parks, trails, and close proximity to Langley’s downtown and the newly built industry park,” he said.

When they began building this house last summer, the Landmark West team had no idea it would become a prize home, but Yang said he’s feeling pretty honoured it was selected.

“We just wanted to create a home that was different than every other home in this neighbourhood,” Yang elaborated. “So, we started incorporating unique designs, layout, and smart-home technologies. That is when the lottery people sought us out.”

ALSO UP FOR GRABS IN BROOKSWOOD: VIDEO – 2022 PNE Prize Home is ready for occupancy in Langley He was quick to jump on board with this fundraising project when he learned the foundation raises essential funds for specialized adult health services and research at Vancouver General and UBC Hospitals, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Vancouver Community Health Services. Ticket purchases also support burn fund programs, including mental health support for burn survivors and firefighters, as well as the Home Away Program, which offers accommodations to burn and trauma survivors at the Burn Fund Centre in Vancouver.

”Their services are essential to help people in need,” Yang concluded.

Hometown Heroes organizers say the lottery runs until July 14, or until tickets sellout out.

Last year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery sold out early, and this year’s is expected to do the same.

In addition to the grand prize home packages up for grabs, the winner also has the option of choosing $2.2 million tax-free cash, the largest cash prize in the history of the lottery.

In total, there are 3,220 prizes to win, worth over $3.2 million, in this year’s main lottery, which includes the grand prize draw, three bonus draws and early bird draws.

There is also a daily cash PLUS game with 105 days of winning, and the 50/50 PLUS jackpot that could reach more than $2.4 million, and the winner takes half.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone at 604-648-4376, toll-free at 1-866-597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs.

Admittedly, Yang has not bought a ticket on the Hometown Heroes Lottery in past, but family members have.

“I have relatives buying hero lottery tickets all the time because more chance to win than traditional lottery tickets,” he said, noting members of his 13-person team – including his site and project manager – have loaded up on tickets, trying their luck at winning this house in particular.

LAST YEAR: $2.6M Langley prize home featured in 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery

