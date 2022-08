The Abbotsford Hospice Society held its Horsepower for Hospice Show and Shine on Saturday at the Mt. Lehman Winery. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Hospice Society held its Horsepower for Hospice Show and Shine on Saturday at the Mt. Lehman Winery.

The event included food trucks, live entertainment, prizes and awards. All donations support children and families through grief and the loss of a loved one.

For more info check out www.abbotsfordhospice.org.

