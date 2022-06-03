PHOTOS: Health and Wellness Show and Small Home Expo join forces in Abbotsford

A two-day event celebrating small-space living and health and wellness is yours for the price of a single ticket at Tradex in Abbotsford.

The West Coast Small Home Expo joins forces with The Health and Wellness Show to bring you a myriad of exhibitors and speakers to see, listen and learn from on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

Shop, learn, pamper yourself, and get inspired at The Health and Wellness Show. Exhibitors from the health and wellness industry are ready to help you reach your health and wellness goals. Whether you want to lose a few pounds, get more active, eat better, relax, or find natural and organic products, there is something for everyone.

The West Coast Small Home Expo celebrates small space living. Tour tiny homes in the Tiny House Village, grab a bite to eat from the many food trucks on site, win prizes and listen to a great slate of speakers.

West Coast Small Home Expo speakers schedule:

• Designing Your Small Space – Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m.

• Growing Food in Small Spaces – Saturday, June 4, noon

• Building and Living in Off-Grid Tiny Homes – Saturday, June 4, 1 p.m.

• Organizing Kids in Small Spaces – Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m.

• Digital Clutter: What to Do About It – Saturday, June 4, 3 p.m.

• The Best Tropical Plants for Your Small Space – Saturday, June 4, 4 p.m.

• Big Ideas for Small Space Gardening – Sunday, June 5, 11 a.m.

• Work from Home Zone – Sunday, June 5, noon

• Think You Can’t Make Exciting Meals in a Tiny Kitchen? Think Again! – Sunday, June 5, 1 p.m.

• Setting Up Simple Systems for Home Organization – Sunday, June 5, 2 p.m.

Health and Wellness Show speaker schedule:

• What is Intuition? – Saturday, June 4, noon

• Get Your Mind and Body Back on Track – Saturday, June 4, 1 p.m.

• Step into Intimacy – Saturday, June 4, 2:15 p.m.

• Reasonable Sustainable Goals – Saturday, June 4, 3 p.m.

• How to Lessen Anxiety for Kids and Parents – Saturday, June 4, 3:30 p.m.

• Talk About It: Mental Health – Saturday, June 4, 4:15 p.m.

• Support for Reaching Your Goals – Saturday, June 4, 5 p.m.

• Talk About It – Sunday, June 5, 10:30 a.m.

• Step into Intimacy – Sunday, June 5, 11 a.m.

• Counselling, Resources and Accessing Support – Sunday, June 5, noon

• Get Your Mind and Body Back on Track – Sunday, June 5, 1 p.m.

• Eliminating Inflammation – Sunday, June 5, 2:15 p.m.

Doors are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

General admission tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door. Senior (60+)/student admission is $5 online and $10 at the door. Admission for kids under 12 is free but must still register.

Visit thehealthandwellnessshow.ca or smallhomeexpo.ca for more information.

Three Abbotsford women who helped flood victims honoured by Rotary Club

