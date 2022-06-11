PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show shines in Chilliwack

People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Sardis Secondary Drumline performs during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The grounds of the University of the Fraser Valley Chilliwack campus were filled with shiny antique and collector vehicles on Saturday.

Hundreds of people came out to the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show hosted by the Fraser Valley British Motor Club on June 11.

The event was a fundraiser for the Chilliwack General Hospital through the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

The next classic car show in Chilliwack is the Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show which returns to the streets of the downtown area on Sunday, June 26.

