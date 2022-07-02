PHOTOS: Folks flock to Canada Day celebrations in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people – and animals – came out to celebrate Canada Day in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people came out to celebrate Canada Day in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people came out to celebrate Canada Day in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people came out to celebrate Canada Day at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people came out to celebrate Canada Day at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Canada Day dog agility at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people came out to celebrate Canada Day at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Thousands of people came out to celebrate Canada Day at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

The community of Mt. Lehman also had its annual small Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)