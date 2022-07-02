PHOTOS: Folks flock to Canada Day celebrations in Abbotsford
Thousands of people came out to celebrate Canada Day in Abbotsford on July 1.
The parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way, was about an hour and a half long and featured floats decorated in red and white, animals dressed up, sports teams, Indigenous drummers, veterans and more.
Over at Rotary Stadium, the fields were filled with heaps of family-friendly activities, games and crafts. Folks took in hay rides, listened to live entertainment, watched dog agility and the Sikh and Hindu communities were seen handing out free water and pop.
The community of Mt. Lehman also had its annual small parade.
The day ended with a fireworks show.
