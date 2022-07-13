PHOTOS: Families gather for drag storytime at art gallery in Abbotsford

Armand Hammer got the kids up and moving with some dancing before settling in to read a story about a child learning to accept he can have two dads, at The Reach Art Gallery in Abbotsford on July 12. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News) Drag performer Jo King reads a storybook to children gathered at The Reach Art Gallery in Abbotsford on July 12. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News) A Drag Storytime event was held at The Reach Art Gallery in Abbotsford on July 12 and participants could make bracelets and buttons as part of the fun. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News) Anida Queen of the Valley reads a story to families who gathered for the Drag Storytime at the Reach Art Gallery in Abbotsford on July 12. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News) Drag performer Justice got down on the floor to read to the kids at The Reach Art Gallery on July 12. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

It’s Fraser Valley Pride Week, with events taking place throughout the valley.

Families gathered at The Reach Art Gallery in Abbotsford to take part in a Drag Storytime. Four drag performers kept everyone entertained, mingling with the crowds in the lobby while people were invited to create buttons and bracelets at craft tables.

Then, Anida Queen of the Valley, Jo King, Armand Hammer, and Justice took turns reading inclusive children’s books to the crowd. Armand Hammer even had the kids up dancing before settling in to read a story about a child coming to terms with having two dads.

The event was designed to support literacy development in a positive environment, encourage self-love and provide an opportunity to learn about acceptance.

There were also ASL interpreters providing sign language.

Fraser Valley Pride Week will wrap up on July 16, with a celebration at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, fvpride.ca.

