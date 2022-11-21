PHOTOS: Dry conditions don’t hinder massive bald eagle gathering along Harrison River

Bald eagles congregate on the Harrison River every year to get their fill of spawning salmon. (Adam Louis/Observer) Thousands of eagles take to the sky, water and land as they continue their migration south. (Adam Louis/Observer) A bald eagle concentrates on its catch on the Harrison River. (Adam Louis/Observer) The sheer number of eagles who flock to the Harrison River draws tourists and birdwatchers to the Harrison Mills area every year. (Adam Louis/Observer) A lone eagle perches on a driftwood log near the Sandpiper Golf Course in Harrison Mills. (Adam Louis/Observer) The sheer number of eagles who flock to the Harrison River draws tourists and birdwatchers to the Harrison Mills area every year. (Adam Louis/Observer) Bald eagles call out along the Harrison River. Perhaps contrary to popular belief, eagles don’t have a scream like their fellow raptor, the red-tailed hawk, but they instead let out high-pitched, whistling or piping sounds. A salmon pushes itself through shallow water on its way back out to the Harrison River. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Though water levels were low in the unusually dry Harrison River this year, the bald eagles came all the same.

Every year, the Harrison River teems with spawning salmon, making for a veritable all-you-can-eat buffet for bald eagles migrating from the north. There’s such a large gathering that every year, photographers and bird watchers flock to sites like the Kilby Historic Site or Sandpiper Golf Course in the Harrison Mills area to watch thousands of eagles congregate.

For 25 years, the Bald Eagle Festival held in Harrison Mills drew in crowds to witness the migration and the sheer number of eagles that gather in the area as they feast on the spawning salmon. The event’s legacy lives on as Tourism Harrison River Valley began hosting the Season of the Wild, a celebration of local wildlife such as salmon, sturgeon and eagles, spanning the fall and early winter months.

