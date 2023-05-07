PHOTOS: Dancers converge in Mission for Ukrainian Cultural Festival

The Dovbush School of Ukrainian Dance performed Druzhba at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
The Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance perform Pryvit at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
The Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance perform Pryvit at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
The Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance perform Pryvit at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
The Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance perform Pryvit at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
Barvinok performing Pryvit at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
Dancers performed at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers performing Transcarpathian at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers performing Transcarpathian at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
Yalenka Ukrainian Dancers performing Transcarpathian Suite at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
The Dovbush School of Ukrainian Dance performed Druzhba at the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival in Mission on May 6. (Bob Friesen)
The BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival was filled with music, dancing and more at the Clarke Theatre and Heritage Park Centre on Saturday.

“The gathering’s purpose is more important today than ever before, given the situation in Ukraine,” festival president Darka Morin said prior to the event. “Many of us have family there with whom we are in touch.”

The festival featured troupes from across the province and the United States, representing regions from across Ukraine. Morin called it the “most important cultural event for our Ukrainian-Canadian community here in the province of British Columbia.”

There were also vendors selling Ukrainian arts and crafts, clothing and foods.

The festival was founded in 1995 by BC-Ukrainian Gladys Andreas, who was recognized by both the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress and the Government of Ukraine for her contribution.

-with files from Dillon White

