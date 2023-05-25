PHOTOS: Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrate 50 years

The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with an old-time barn dance on Saturday (May 20) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall. The event included live music, dancing, birthday cake and snacks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrated their 50th anniversary with a barn dance at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association on Saturday (May 20).

More than 200 people attended the event, where they were treated to old-time tunes such as Five Foot Two and The Tennessee Waltz.

Some people heard the music and saw the signs as they were passing by the dance hall, and decided to come in to join the event. Admission and refreshments were free.

Some of the dancers were regulars at the monthly Saturday dances at the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners Hall. Others were previous members of the club and their spouses.

The dance – including square dances and circle pattern dances – ran from 1 to 4 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission during which chocolate and vanilla cakes were served.

Several dancers depended on canes to walk, but once they were on the dance floor, and with the support of their partners, they moved across the floor to the beat of fox trots, two steps and polkas.

One woman shared that the smile she had on her face was probably the same smile that made her father call her the “funny one. She said she felt “at home” in the group even if she was joining for the first time.

Another woman talked about how the last few years have been a challenge for her and how deeply lonely she has felt at times.

“You have no idea how wonderful this event has been for me. This is the best therapy for me. I feel accepted,” she said.

The event also collected donations for food banks in Abbotsford and Mission. By the end of the afternoon, four boxes of food and $800 had been collected.

The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers has members from Hope to Surrey who play old-time music for public and private events, seniors’ residences and festivals.

Visit centralfraservalleyfiddlers.com for more information.

