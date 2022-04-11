PHOTOS: Bradner Flower Show in Abbotsford held for 92nd time

The 92nd Bradner Flower Show took place April 8 to 10 at Bradner Community Hall in Abbotsford for the first time in two years. PHOTOS BY JOHN MORROW/ABBOTSFORD NEWSThe 92nd Bradner Flower Show took place April 8 to 10 at Bradner Community Hall in Abbotsford for the first time in two years. PHOTOS BY JOHN MORROW/ABBOTSFORD NEWS
The Bradner Flower Show returned to Abbotsford from April 8 to 10 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The 92nd event took place at Bradner Community Hall.

The opening ceremony on Friday (April 8) featured guest speaker Amanda Bruce of Cedar Rim Nursery.

Hundreds of daffodils were on display, most of them unusual and grown in the Bradner area. There were also plants and shrubs for sale at wholesale prices as well as crafts from local artisans.

As always, Bradner Community Club will donate all proceeds from cut-flower sales to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

