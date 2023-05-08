PHOTOS: Agassiz dairy cows greet the spring sun for the first time this year

Cows come crashing into the pasture at Creekside Creamery during the annual “Moo Let The Cows Out” event. The cows are seeing fresh grass for the first time since spring, spending winters warm in the barn. (Photo/Marlene Reimer)Cows come crashing into the pasture at Creekside Creamery during the annual “Moo Let The Cows Out” event. The cows are seeing fresh grass for the first time since spring, spending winters warm in the barn. (Photo/Marlene Reimer)
Cows cavort through the grass for the first time since they were put into the barn for the winter at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)Cows cavort through the grass for the first time since they were put into the barn for the winter at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)
Creekside Creamery has made an annual event out of their springtime release of their cows, drawing dozens to watch the happy herd jump for joy upon seeing fresh grass again. (Photo/Larry Kimber)Creekside Creamery has made an annual event out of their springtime release of their cows, drawing dozens to watch the happy herd jump for joy upon seeing fresh grass again. (Photo/Larry Kimber)
Two cows butt heads in the spring sun at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)Two cows butt heads in the spring sun at Creekside Creamery. (Photo/Larry Kimber)
After a joyous run through the open fields, a few of Creekside Creamery’s cows settle down for a fresh drink of water. (Photo/Larry Kimber)After a joyous run through the open fields, a few of Creekside Creamery’s cows settle down for a fresh drink of water. (Photo/Larry Kimber)

It’s a sure sign that spring has sprung in Agassiz-Harrison when the thundering hooves of dozens of cattle hit the fresh grass for the first time.

Creekside Creamery recently held their “Moo Let The Cows Out” event on their property in the Seabird Island area. The annual tradition draws hundreds of tourists and locals to watch the cows exit their barn for the first time this year, jumping and running for joy in the great outdoors before settling in and enjoying some well-earned fresh grass and sunshine.

The weather cooperated this year as onlookers lined up to watch the happy herd run.

