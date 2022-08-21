PHOTOS: Aerobatic pilots soar over Chilliwack at Flight Fest
Kyle Fowler performs in his 1986 Long EZ during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Richard Mrazek performs during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People watch the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A plane from the Canadian Museum of Flight is flown over the Chilliwack Airport during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the static displays during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Mike Tryggvason flies his Giles 202 over the Chilliwack Airport during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) David Reed pumps his fist in the air before taking off in a SBD Dauntless dive-bomber during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest at the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Mike Tryggvason waves to people below as he flies his Giles 202 over the Chilliwack Airport during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the static displays during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ross Granley performs during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ross Granley does doughnuts while stirring up smoke during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest at the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) David Reed flies a SBD Dauntless dive-bomber during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People watch the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Mike Tryggvason flies his Giles 202 during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the static displays during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) John and Richard Mrazek perform during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) John and Richard Mrazek perform during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People watch the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Richard Mrazek performs during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kyle Fowler performs in his 1986 Long EZ during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Aerobatic pilots took to the skies once again at the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday.
Aug. 21 marked the return of Chilliwack Flight Fest, the annual free airshow which happened for the first time since 2019.
This year’s performers and aerobatics pilots included Kyle Fowler, Richard Mrazek, Mike Tryggvason, John Mrazek and Ross Granley.
On Saturday, some people took in the Hangar Dance and nighttime airshow.
This year marked the 28th year for the free airshow. Organizers say the free admission is made possible thanks to support from sponsors and the dedication of many volunteers.
