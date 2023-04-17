PHOTOS: Abbotsford celebrates Vaisakhi in style

The community gathered at Rick Hansen seconday in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 to celebrate Vaisakhi.
Vaisakhi is both a cultural and religious celebration of the Sikh faith.
Vaisakhi marks the day in 1699 when Guru Gobind Sing Ji founded the Khalsa fraternity, but it also historically serves as a harvest festival, during which farmers give thanks.
The event at Rick Hansen included live dance performances, singing, a fashion show, raffles and more.
@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
abbotsfordCulturePhotographyVaisakhi
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)