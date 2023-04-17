Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Abbotsford celebrates Vaisakhi in style

Community gathers for traditional annual Sikh celebration

The community gathered at Rick Hansen seconday in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 to celebrate Vaisakhi.

Vaisakhi is both a cultural and religious celebration of the Sikh faith.

Vaisakhi marks the day in 1699 when Guru Gobind Sing Ji founded the Khalsa fraternity, but it also historically serves as a harvest festival, during which farmers give thanks.

The event at Rick Hansen included live dance performances, singing, a fashion show, raffles and more.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordCulturePhotographyVaisakhi

 

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Abbotsford on Friday, April 14 at Rick Hansen secondary. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Communitas in Abbotsford provides Hope for Ukraine
Next story
Domo Arigato, Lower Mainland brothers roboto

Just Posted

Founder of Abbotsford agriculture institute nominated for award

About 250 people attended the 32nd annual Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast on April 12 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Urban Fig Photography)
250 guests attend City Prayer Breakfast in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Ashlyen Singh has been named the BC School Sports Women in Sports and Leadership Award winner.
Abbotsford’s Ashlyen Singh wins BCSS Women in Sports and Leadership Award

All Nations CEO Darwin Douglas on April 11, 2023 in Chilliwack (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Indigenous-owned All Nations Cannabis steps onto world stage with first overseas export