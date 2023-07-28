Owners of Abbotsford apartment complex donate to 2 groups that helped after fire

57 displaced families now back at Delair Court after blaze in February 2021

The owners of an Abbotsford apartment complex that was damaged by a large fire in February 2021 are giving back to two local organizations that supported the impacted residents.

Kelson Group has donated $5,000 each to the Salvation Army’s Cascade Community Church and Abbotsford Emergency Support Services (ESS).

The donation was made in response to the fire that occurred Feb. 14, 2021 at the Delair Court Apartments at 35160 DeLair Rd. The blaze heavily damaged building B and displaced 57 families, with some losing everything they had.

A second building with 45 units had smoke damage.

Building B has now been rebuilt and residents have moved back in.

Jason Fawcett, president of Kamloops-based Kelson Group Property Management, recalled getting a call about the fire in the middle of the night.

“I packed up to drive to Abbotsford to offer help to our building managers and our impacted residents. It was a challenge because of the devastation of the fire, but we were also right in the midst of the pandemic, which seemed to make everything that much more of a challenge,” he said.

Fawcett said without the “leadership and excellent work” of the two organizations, “it would have been more of a challenge for people to connect to services for help in the short term.”

He said the donation to Cascade Community Church will go towards their community outreach, and the funds to ESS can be used to help outfit volunteers with jackets or vests to help easily identify them during emergencies.

Kelson Group property manager Lindsay Supeene is also grateful to see building B again filled with residents.

“To be back to full occupancy in building B while there is a shortage of rental housing and creating a great community for our residents is heartwarming,” Supeene said.

“I’m sure they’ll be pleased to see this donation go to the local organizations who supported our residents when they needed assistance.”

