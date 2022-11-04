Online fundraiser hopes to raise $15K to save Abbotsford hall

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money towards plumbing repairs and a new furnace at Straiton Community Hall in Abbotford.

An online fundraiser has begun to help raise money towards a new furnace and plumbing repairs at the decades-old Straiton Community Hall in Abbotsford.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $15,000 and was started by Samantha Brownlee, a member of the board of directors of Straiton Community Club.

The fundraising page states that the hall – located at 4698 Sumas Mtn. Rd. – was hit hard during the pandemic as its only income is from rentals, which it didn’t have for two years.

“Due to the furnace not staying lit, the pipes for the plumbing froze and burst. We also require a new furnace,” the page states.

It indicates that the community club does not have enough money to even throw a fundraiser.

Raising $15,000 would enable the club to start the repairs and hold a fundraiser, the GoFundMe page states.

The hall was built by volunteers starting in 1949 on donated land. It was officially opened during B.C.’s 1958 centennial celebrations with a hardwood floor reclaimed from lanes in a bowling alley.

In addition to offering the hall for rentals, the community club also hosts a community barbecue, an Easter egg hunt and events at Halloween and Christmas.

“Without significant upgrades and income, the hall may not be available to the community for much longer,” the fundraising page states.

The page can be found by searching “Save Straiton Community Hall” at gofundme.com.

