One more weekend of sales for Abbotsford girl raising funds for Ukraine

Hailey Townsend is selling homemade bracelets and other items until Sunday

Hailey Townsend had a small gift ready for the person who donated the 5,000th dollar to her fundraising efforts for Ukraine. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford girl who is selling homemade bracelets and other items has so far raised more than $5,000 for Ukraine.

Hailey Townsend, 11, completes her fundraising endeavour this weekend. She will be located outside her home at 2508 Guilford Drive until Sunday (March 27).

Hailey, with the help of her friend Aliya Dionne, set out on March 10 to raise $50 by selling handmade bracelets, bookmarks and other items from a stand outside her home.

On the first day, they ended up just shy of $300. But after media reports on the project, the funds have skyrocketed.

The funds will be donated to UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.

If Hailey is not outside, people can knock on the door to make a donation.

fundraisingUkraine