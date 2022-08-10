Recipients of the 2021 Community Builders Awards: Betty Johnston, Kevin Murray, Michael Adkins and the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice represented by Monica Mamut, Meghann Coughlan Hernández and Dr. Hardeep Aujla. (Submitted photo)

Nominations open for 2022 Community Builders’ Awards in Abbotsford

Categories include those who helped people impacted by November 2021 floods

Nominations are now being accepted for the Community Builders’ Awards organized by Archway Community Services.

The awards honour outstanding individuals and organizations who work tirelessly, passionately and collaboratively to make a better place in which to live, work and play.

This year, there will be a special category for Flood Heroes who helped those affected by the November 2021 flooding.

“During the last year we’ve seen people step up in remarkable ways to support their neighbours through the loss of their homes, businesses or livelihoods,” said Pamela Chatry, chair of the awards committee and Archway board member.

“We’d like to honour their contributions along with our annual celebration of individuals who have been long-term volunteers and organizations that give back in a substantial way.”

After holding a small in-person event in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, organizers are looking forward to returning to The Reach Gallery Museum and celebrating with guests on Nov. 3.

The Community Builders’ Awards were established in 2006 by the Archway board of directors to honour and acknowledge individuals and organizations connected to the organization.

Last year’s recipients were Michael Adkins, Betty Johnston, Kevin Murray and the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice.

Other past recipients include Dr. Andy Sidhu, The Abbotsford News, Dr. Elizabeth Watts and the late Dave Holmberg.

The deadline for nominations is Sept 18. Visit Archway.ca/CBA to submit a nomination online and see a complete list of past winners.




