This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows James Baldwin in a scene from the documentary, “I Am Not Your Negro.” (Dan Budnik/Magnolia Pictures via AP)

This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows James Baldwin in a scene from the documentary, “I Am Not Your Negro.” (Dan Budnik/Magnolia Pictures via AP)

New online Abbotsford book club will focus on diversity, powerful authors

First book to be read is Sonny’s Blues by civil rights activist and author James Baldwin

A new online book club is starting in Abbotsford this month, and they’ll be focusing on Black History Month.

The club is being run by the Diversity Education and Resources program at Archway Community Services, and will delve into the work of a variety of authors from different racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds.

With February being Black History Month, they will read Sonny’s Blues by James Baldwin. Baldwin was an American novelist, civil rights activist, says GoodReads.com, offering a “vital literary voice during the era of civil rights activism in the 1950s and ’60s.”

The club will also read excerpts from How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. Kendi is a professor in humanities at Boston University, a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News racial justice contributor. He is the host of the new action podcast, Be Antiracist. He was awarded a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship, popularly known as the Genius Grant.

The book club aim to create a safe space for members of the Fraser Valley community who want to discuss books, poetry, and short stories that explore the sometimes difficult topic of marginalization and discrimination. They also want to celebrate the achievements of powerful authors.

Their first meeting (online) will be Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, email darien.johnsen@archway.ca.

READ MORE: Black leaders and artists reflect on Black History Month in 2021

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordBlack History Month

Previous story
Fraser Valley Child Development Centre holds Family Day Raffle

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Jazmin Avila has signed with the TWU Spartans women’s basketball team. (@SpartansWBB Instagram photo)
Abbotsford’s Jazmin Avila signs with TWU Spartans

Fraser Highway at Ross Road is among the intersections that will be improved during construction slated to start in mid-February 2022. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Construction on Fraser Highway improvements in Abbotsford slated to start mid-February

This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows James Baldwin in a scene from the documentary, “I Am Not Your Negro.” (Dan Budnik/Magnolia Pictures via AP)
New online Abbotsford book club will focus on diversity, powerful authors

The Gushue rink poses for a picture in their Team Canada gear at the Abbotsford Curling Club. The team has been training at the ACC since Jan. 15. (Team Gushue Twitter photo)
Olympics men’s curling team training in Abbotsford