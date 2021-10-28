New executive director named for Tabor Village in Abbotsford

George Jacob to being position at seniors’ care complex in late November

A new executive director has been named for Tabor Village in Abbotsford, effective in late November.

George Jacob will replace Dan Levitt, who has moved on to be CEO of Kin Village in Tsawwassen after 11 years at Tabor Village.

Tabor Village is a faith-based community of care for seniors and is owned by Tabor Home Society (THS) with 11 Abbotsford-area Mennonite Brethren churches participating.

Tabor Village started 60 years ago and provides independent living, assisted living, and complex care for about 300 residents at its Clearbrook and Valhaven locations.

Jacob is currently the chief operations officer at Abbotsford’s Communitas Supportive Care Society, a registered charity providing care in communities across B.C. to those living with disabilities.

Jacob said although he is sad to leave his position and co-workers after seven years at Communitas, he looks forward to the challenges of his new position at Tabor Village. He and his young family live in Abbotsford and attend one of THS participating congregations.

Jacob has his master of business administration from UBC’s Sauder School of Business and a bachelor of science in computer sciences from Andhra University, India.

He has additional certification as a project management professional and has used his expertise in a number of projects at Communitas, including providing residential care across B.C. for people with disabilities.

The board of Tabor Home Society plans to replace its aged 60-year complex-care buildings with a new 154-resident structure – hopefully with the assistance of the Fraser Health administration – within the next five years.

Current plans are to add 60 suites for assisted living at Tabor Court, with future plans to provide up to 150 suites for independent-living residents and an additional 60 assisted-living suites when the old complex care sites are redeveloped.

The board said they are looking forward to Jacob providing strong leadership as they look to the future. They also said they appreciate the “excellent work” being done by interim executive director David Thompson.