A new Adult Cognitive Wellness Program is set to start Oct. 4 in Abbotsford for older adults with symptoms of dementia. (File photo)

New cognitive wellness program to start in Abbotsford

Sessions begin Oct. 4 at Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church

A new weekly Adult Cognitive Wellness Program is set to start Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church in Abbotsford.

The program is for adults 50 and older who are experiencing symptoms of dementia so that they will have the opportunity to socialize with peers who are experiencing similar changes.

The program includes physical exercise along with fun cognitive stimulating activities, led by a recreational professional with dementia education.

Participants can attend for either a full day or half day. While the participants are enjoying the activities, the family caregiver is encouraged to take some much-deserved “me time.”

Organizers say that the program complements the other supportive programs that the church has to offer the older adults within their community.

ALSO SEE: Alzheimer Society offers workshops on dementia in Fraser Valley

Walter Wiens, the church’s pastor of care ministries, said the church is committed to “affirming and caring for all individuals – especially the people we easily push aside or ignore.”

“We cannot define people by their disabilities. Each person is a gift and of value, no matter how we perceive their contribution,” he said.

Founder of the program, registered nurse Massi Bakhshian, has been helping seniors and families with home-care services in the Lower Mainland for the past 12 years.

She said she is thrilled to be starting the sixth Adult Cognitive Wellness Program and to be partnering with Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church.

“They have impressed us with all that they do – and continue to do – for the older adults in their community. We are looking forward to supporting the needs of the families affected by dementia, through our program in the Abbotsford area,” Bakhshian said.

For more information or to schedule a trial visit, call 604-418-1476, email info@AdultCognitiveWellnessCentre.ca or visit AdultCognitiveWellnessCentre.ca.

To learn more about all the programs offered by Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church, visit clearbrookmbchurch.ca.

A new Adult Cognitive Wellness Program is set to start Oct. 4 in Abbotsford for older adults with symptoms of dementia. (File photo)
