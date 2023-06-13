National Indigenous People Day celebration to be held in Abbotsford

Darren Charlie leads drum-making workshops as part of a National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Abbotsford. (Photo by Jennifer Kennedy)

The Abbotsford Arts Council hosts its first National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, June 17.

The free family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) in Mill Lake Park.

The day commemorates the heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of the First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.

The event includes performances by musicians Brander Raven and Becca Hess, drum-making workshops with Darren Charlie, an outdoor vendor market with a variety of Indigenous artists, and food from The Bannock Stand.

Guests can also enter to win a painting – worth $500 – by Adele Fussi, an Indigenous artist currently featured in the Kariton Gallery’s Downie Wenjack Legacy Space.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com to register for the drum-making workshop or more information.

Arts and cultureEventsIndigenous