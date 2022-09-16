The Mt. Lehman Fall Fair includes live music, as well as games, rides, a craft market, a car show and more. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Mt. Lehman Fall Fair includes live music, as well as games, rides, a craft market, a car show and more. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Mt. Lehman Fall Fair in Abbotsford includes car show, rides and more

Event takes place Saturday, Sept. 17 at elementary school and community hall

The community of Mt. Lehman in Abbotsford holds its annual fall fair on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community hall and elementary school in the area of Mt. Lehman Road and Taylor Road.

A pancake breakfast starts the day at 8 a.m.

Activities starting at 10 a.m. and running throughout the day include rides, games, a silent auction, exhibits, a craft market and live music.

Also featured is a car show, with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. and awards presented at 2 p.m. The entrance fee is by donation, and car clubs are welcome.

Admission to the fair is free. Visit mtlehmanfallfair.com for more information.

RELATED: Mt. Lehman Fall Fair returns to Abbotsford

Events

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Youth Unlimited in Abbotsford unveils mobile drop-in centre

Just Posted

The Mt. Lehman Fall Fair includes live music, as well as games, rides, a craft market, a car show and more. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Mt. Lehman Fall Fair in Abbotsford includes car show, rides and more

Youth Unlimited in Abbotsford unveiled its new mobile drop-in centre on Saturday in the parking lot of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Youth Unlimited in Abbotsford unveils mobile drop-in centre

As of this morning (Sept. 15) the Flood Falls Trail wildfire is being held and is no longer considered a fire of note, according to BC Wildfire Service. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
Flood Falls Trail wildfire no longer out of control according to BC Wildfire Service

RAD Torque Systems in Abbotsford held a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday (Sept. 15) for its new manufacturing facility on Marshall Road. Pictured are (from left) Darien Provost, technical sales support; Dan Provost, president and founder: and deputy mayor Ross Siemens. (Submitted photo)
RAD Torque opens new manufacturing facility in Abbotsford