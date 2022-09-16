Mt. Lehman Fall Fair in Abbotsford includes car show, rides and more

The Mt. Lehman Fall Fair includes live music, as well as games, rides, a craft market, a car show and more. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The community of Mt. Lehman in Abbotsford holds its annual fall fair on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community hall and elementary school in the area of Mt. Lehman Road and Taylor Road.

A pancake breakfast starts the day at 8 a.m.

Activities starting at 10 a.m. and running throughout the day include rides, games, a silent auction, exhibits, a craft market and live music.

Also featured is a car show, with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. and awards presented at 2 p.m. The entrance fee is by donation, and car clubs are welcome.

Admission to the fair is free. Visit mtlehmanfallfair.com for more information.

