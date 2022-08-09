MSA Society for Community Living in Abbotsford celebrates 65 years

MSA Society for Community Living at 2391 Crescent Way holds a 65th anniversary celebration on Aug. 18 at Matsqui Village Park. (Google Street View)

MSA Society for Community Living in Abbotsford celebrates its 65th anniversary with a picnic in the park on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Matsqui Village Park.

MSA Society was founded in July 1957 by six parents of children with disabilities, serving the communities of Matsqui, Sumas and Abbotsford (MSA).

The founding families were determined to seek out alternatives that would provide educational options for their children and to ensure they would not be placed in an institution, which was one of the only viable options at that time.

In 1996, MSA Society began to focus on offering specialized services and community inclusion day program options for adults with developmental disabilities. MSA initiated its first home-share placement in 2003.

The organization moved in 2005 from its Old Yale Road property (Wildwood Training Centre), where Highstreet Shopping Centre now stands, to its current location at 2391 Crescent Way (formerly the location of Abbotsford’s first public health unit).

MSA Society now supports approximately 100 individuals in community inclusion (day) services, community supportive housing (residential), home share and respite services as well as employing more than 65 staff.

The organization says it wants to thank all the families, individuals, staff and caregivers that have welcomed MSA Society into their lives.

“It is your dedication and ongoing support that allow the people we serve to fully access and equally participate in their community,” a press release states.

Visit msasociety.com for more information.