Michelle Puffer named new executive director of SARA For Women

The Board of Directors recently announced that Michelle Puffer has now joined SARA.

According to a statement from the board, Puffer “has demonstrated her passion and commitment to serving the most vulnerable members of our community, while helping staff grow into new areas of responsibility and having them recognize the ‘why’ behind what they do.”

Puffer holds a SPHRi (Senior Professional in Human Resources – International) designation that helps guide her in building and supporting collaborative teams both within the organization and in the communities she serves.

In addition to working in the non-profit sector holding senior leadership roles, Puffer has a long history of corporate management experience including owning and operating her own business for many years.

The release goes on to say that Puffer has been an active participant at many community tables and looks forward to many more years of collaboration.

“With growth comes change. With change comes excitement and a wealth of opportunity in the Fraser Valley. SARA is growing, changing, and thriving. Michelle is a change agent who will navigate the waters towards positive transformation, together with the Board, moving SARA forward.”