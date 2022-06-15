Mennonite Heritage Museum in Abbotsford hosts book launch

Event on June 17 showcases On Holy Ground, a book of women’s essays

The Mennonite Heritage Museum on Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford.

The Mennonite Heritage Museum hosts a book launch on Friday, June 17 of editor Dora Dueck’s On Holy Ground.

A history of women in leadership among the Mennonite Brethren was previously written by Doug Heidebrecht.

His book is invaluable, but it was felt that the time had come for women to produce their own account of events.

On Holy Ground features essays edited by well-known novelist and historian Dora Dueck.

She will be accompanied at the book launch by contributors Bev Peters, Lorraine Dick and Karen Heidebrecht Thiessen.

The free starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the museum, 1818 Clearbrook Rd. Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is recommended by calling 604-758-5667.

