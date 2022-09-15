MCC Festival for World relief returns to Abbotsford

Event on Sept. 16 and 17 at Tradex features food, shopping and more

Mennonite food is a highlight of the annual MCC Festival for World Relief. This year’s event takes place Sept. 16 and 17 at Tradex. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The annual Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Festival for World Relief takes place Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 at Tradex in Abbtsford.

The event raises money to provide relief and food for families in Ukraine, South Sudan, Lebanon, Haiti and more.

The festival includes plenty of food (such as vereniki and sausage, portzelky, sausage on a bun and more), shopping, entertainment and a children’s area.

Highlights on Friday include stage performances beginning with live music from Roads Unknown at 6 p.m. and a comedy show with Cliff Prang at 7 p.m.

Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. All areas, except food, open at 9 a.m., and the food area opens at 10 a.m.

A three-point basketball championship starts at 2 p.m.

The event also includes the MCC Cyclathon on Saturday in which participants will ride routes of either 10, 20 or 50 kilometres. All donations for the cyclathon will be matched by a group of MCC donors and the federal government.

Doors are open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. Visit mccfestival.com for more information or to register for the cycling event.

