Make a Difference Sale in Abbotsford goes virtual again in 2022

Bob (left) and Rob Brandsma get ready to hand off items to winning bidders at Abby Stockyard following the 2021 virtual Make a Difference Sale. (John Morrow file photo)

The annual Make a Difference Sale to raise money for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank is going virtual again this year.

The event, normally held at Abby Stockyard on McClary Avenue, moved online in 2021, raising $348,000 for world hunger. The 2020 event was held in person just before COVID-19 provincial health orders went into effect and raised $303,000.

The online auction at givergy.ca/MakeaDifferenceSale goes live at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 7 and closes at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

Funds raised are typically matched by the federal government, and this year auction organizers are hoping to help the people of Northern Ethiopia, who have been hit hard by drought and civil conflict that has led to a difficult growing season.

All items won are to be picked up on Friday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Abby Stockyard, 34559 McClary Avenue. Coffee and snacks are provided by RBC and Trouw Nutrition.

RELATED: Make a Difference Sale in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2021

Among the items up for auction will be cattle, gift baskets, new tools, wheels of artisan cheeses, livestock feed/accessories and much more.

Anyone wanting to donate livestock or other saleable merchandise must do so by Friday, March 4.

Donations of cash and proceeds might be eligible for a charitable donation receipt from Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

To donate an item or to advertise on the auction website, email brandsma.rob@gmail.com or bogob@shaw.ca or call Rob at 604-834-4435 or Bob at 604-855-8016.

Cash donations can also be made on the auction website.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank works with organizations in developing countries to meet emergency food need and achieve long-term solutions to hunger.

Charity and Donationsfundraiser