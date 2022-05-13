‘Lucky’ the dog not so lucky after being hit by car in Langley

He’s now in care of the Abbotsford SPCA which is hoping for help with high medical bills

Lucky is recovering at a foster home after being hit by a car in Langley. The BC SPCA wil look for an adoptive home in a couple of months, after he has recovered from extensive injuries. (BC SPCA/Special to Black Press Media)

He’s been dubbed Lucky but the little dog has a long road ahead as he recovers after being hit by a car in Langley recently.

He’s in the custody of the BC SPCA which is hoping the public will help with donations towards his care and that of other animals needing medical attention.

“A Good Samaritan saw Lucky get injured and took action,” said Sarah Ringer-Vennard, manager of the Abbotsford BC SPCA branch. “He was rushed to a veterinary hospital where they determined he had a broken left hind femur that required extensive plating to repair and a degloved tail (the skin had been removed from his tail) that required amputation.”

The hospital was able to locate his owner, but due to the high veterinary costs, Lucky was surrendered.

“The vet clinic called us to help, and we took Lucky into our custody and took over his treatment costs,” Ringer-Vennard said.

His two surgeries required a lot of pain management, but he is recovering at a foster home now and being a big love bug.

“Lucky is such a sweet guy who just loves to be with people,” said Ringer-Vennard. “He has also bonded with the foster’s cat – they give each other kisses.”

Lucky will be in the BC SPCA’s care for at least six to eight weeks and possibly longer depending on how quickly he heals from his surgeries. He will then be available for adoption.

To help with his care and other BC SPCA animals, go online to medical.spca.bc.ca.

